After a rainy day in Dover, Del., qualifying for today’s ARCA Menards Series East General Tire 125 at Dover Motor Speedway has been canceled, and the starting lineup has been set by owners points.

Five Flags Speedway winner and current points leader William Sawalich will lead the field to the green flag for Joe Gibbs Racing. The 16-year-old from Minnesota is looking to win back-to-back races to open the 2023 East schedule.

Starting beside him is Zachary Tinkle, who is the first of three Fast Track Racing cars starting inside of the top five. Not only is it Tinkle’s first front-row start, but it’s also his first time starting an ARCA-sanctioned race inside of the top five.

In row two, a pair of other FTR teams start together, with Tim Monroe lining up third in the team’s No. 01 entry. Like his teammate Tinkle, it’s his career best start, and only the third time he’s begun a race from inside the top 10, with the last coming at Five Flags in the season opener.

Teammate CJ McLaughlin starts beside him in the No. 12. McLaughlin has become a familiar face in NASCAR Xfinity Series competition but is making his first start in ARCA since 2019.

Longtime series competitor Brad Smith rounds out the top five, marking the first time he’s started in the top five of an ARCA-sanctioned race in his career, which has now spanned over 400 races. It’ll also mark his third overall top 10 start, and his first since Toledo Speedway in 2021.

In all, 15 cars are expected to take the green flag for the General Tire 125, which is scheduled for today at 5:30 p.m. ET, weather permitting. Coverage of the race will be exclusively on FloSports.

