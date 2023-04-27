Kasey Kahne Joining SRX Field at Berlin

Kasey Kahne will compete in the Camping World SRX Series race at Berlin Raceway, SRX announced April 27.

The race will mark Kahne’s series debut.

“I am looking forward to racing on pavement again and being a part of the SRX series,” Kahne said in a release.

Kahne is the only driver so far to be announced as just racing at Berlin during the six-race 2023 season.

In terms of other part-timers, he’ll be joined at Berlin by Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick and Helio Castroneves.

Berlin, the fourth race of the SRX season, will be held Aug. 3.

