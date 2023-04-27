Kasey Kahne Joining SRX Field at Berlin

Kasey Kahne will compete in the Camping World SRX Series race at Berlin Raceway, SRX announced April 27.
The race will mark Kahne’s series debut.
“I am looking forward to racing on pavement again and being a part of the SRX series,” Kahne said in a release.
Kahne is the only driver so far to be announced as just racing at Berlin during the six-race 2023 season.
In terms of other part-timers, he’ll be joined at Berlin by Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick and Helio Castroneves.
Berlin, the fourth race of the SRX season, will be held Aug. 3.
About the author
Rutherford is the managing editor of Frontstretch, a position he gained in 2015 after serving on the editing staff for two years. At his day job, he's a journalist covering music and rock charts at Billboard. He lives in New York City, but his heart is in Ohio -- you know, like that Hawthorne Heights song.
A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com
We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.