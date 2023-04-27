Here Are the 2023 Darlington Throwback Schemes

NASCAR is celebrating the whole year, as it’s the 75th anniversary of its founding. With that celebration comes some special paint schemes from NASCAR Cup, Xfinity, and Craftsman Truck series teams for the annual Darlington Raceway throwback weekend.

The races at Darlington will once again be held on Mother’s Day weekend, May 12-14. As each organization reveals its livery for the events, Frontstretch will keep you updated here. Remember to return to this page often as more paint schemes are revealed.

If a driver isn’t listed, the team hasn’t announced a throwback, or it opted not to participate in this year’s throwback theme.

Cup

Joey Logano

It’s all in the details as we celebrate Team Penske’s first @NASCAR win 50 years ago. pic.twitter.com/OJhaGgvAzG — Team Penske (@Team_Penske) April 23, 2023

Sports the blue, white and red colors of Mark Donohue‘s No. 16 from his 1973 victory at Riverside Raceway — Team Penske’s first NASCAR win.

William Byron

50th Anniversary ➡️ 75th Anniversary



Taking a @JeffGordonWeb scheme from 25 years ago and giving it a little modern flare 🤌 #NASCARThrowback pic.twitter.com/gNqca6lae5 — Axalta Racing (@AxaltaRacing) April 27, 2023

Resembles Jeff Gordon‘s 50th anniversary scheme from 1998.

Daniel Suarez

Likened to Ricky Rudd‘s No. 26 green Quaker State car from the 1988 Daytona 500.

Xfinity

Cole Custer

Throwback’s dialed👌🏻



Pumped to honor Jason @TooToughToTame! Also pretty cool for my crew chief JT because he was an engineer on that car in 04’! pic.twitter.com/LepCFGUvYa — Cole Custer (@ColeCuster) April 19, 2023

Honors Jason Leffler with a similar design as his No. 00 Haas car from 2004.

Sam Mayer

Close to Kurt Busch‘s black and blue No. 97 Sharpie scheme from his 2001 rookie season.

Josh Berry

Resembles Hut Stricklin‘s Circuit City car from 1996.

Sammy Smith

Excited to share my Darlington car with you. The design was inspired by the original @PilotFlyingJ logo and commemorates the evolution of the Pilot brand as it celebrates 65 years! pic.twitter.com/NxGxuD6hUN — Sammy Smith (@sammysmithSS) April 25, 2023

NASCAR’s not the only one celebrating a major anniversary. This logo and design were inspired by the original Pilot Fly J logo; the brand is celebrating 65 years.

Jeremy Clements

Similar to Geoff Bodine‘s No. 5 scheme run in the mid-late 1980s.

Trucks

Nick Sanchez

Honoring Mario Andretti and his 1967 Daytona 500 victory.

Timmy Hill

Excited to unveil our @UnitsStorage Ted Musgrave throwback for @TooToughToTame next month! Throwback weekend is one we always look forward to and it'll be great to see this iconic paint scheme back on track at The Lady in Black! #NASCARThrowback pic.twitter.com/83gpkiJgsG — Hill Motorsports (@TeamHill56) April 19, 2023

Resembles the No. 1 MOPAR truck of Ted Musgrave from 2003.

