Entry List: 2023 A-GAME 200

The NASCAR Xfinity Series returns to Dover Motor Speedway this weekend for the A-GAME 200, and 40 cars are entered for the show.

With 40 entered, two teams will fail to qualify, barring any entry list changes.

One driver will attempt their series debut, as Corey Heim will pilot the No. 24 for Sam Hunt Racing. Heim competes full time in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series for TRICON Garage.

Patrick Emerling returns to his co-owned No. 35, and Rajah Caruth is back in the series in Alpha Prime Racing’s No. 45, while Ryan Ellis moves from the No. 45 back to the No. 43.

Timmy Hill is entered in MBM Motorsports’ No. 66 and Dawson Cram returns to CHK Racing’s No. 74.

The race marks the first appearance of Spire Motorsports’ Xfinity team, with Carson Hocevar looking to qualify the No. 77.

Chad Chastain returns in DGM Racing’s No. 91, Kyle Weatherman is back in Our Motorsports’ No. 02 and Stefan Parsons will drive SS-Green Light Racing’s No. 07.

The A-GAME 200 will be run on Saturday, April 29, at 1:30 p.m. ET, with TV coverage from FOX Sports 1.

Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com

We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else. Email Enter your email address Subscribe

Share this article