Podcast: Michael Carey on SRX, NASCAR & More

On this week’s edition of the Frontstretch Podcast with Bryan Nolen, Michael Massie joins the program to dive into the tame race at Martinsville Speedway. Nolen also talks with Michael Carey about his numerous job titles in the racing industry.

Nolen chats with Carey about how he got into the racing business, what SRX is like compared to NASCAR from his point of view, what it was like to see his design of a truck go to victory lane and more.

Last, but not least, Nolen and Massie dive into Talladega Superspeedway and give our picks for the second superspeedway race of the season.

