Podcast: Michael Carey on SRX, NASCAR & More

On this week’s edition of the Frontstretch Podcast with Bryan Nolen, Michael Massie joins the program to dive into the tame race at Martinsville Speedway. Nolen also talks with Michael Carey about his numerous job titles in the racing industry.
Nolen chats with Carey about how he got into the racing business, what SRX is like compared to NASCAR from his point of view, what it was like to see his design of a truck go to victory lane and more.
Last, but not least, Nolen and Massie dive into Talladega Superspeedway and give our picks for the second superspeedway race of the season.
Bryan Nolen currently goes to the Dan Patrick School of Sportscasting at Full Sail. He would like to be involved in some aspect of Motor Sports after he completes school. He hosts a podcast that is on Apple Podcasts and Google Play called Sports Talk with Bryan and TB and lives in Boise, Idaho.
