eRacr Scores a Pair of Top Fives at Talladega

With Collin Bowden finishing third and Kollin Keister finishing fifth in tonight’s Biggie Bag $5.00 presented by Wendy’s. eRacr had their best night as a team this season. Both have not had the best seasons, especially Bowden before tonight. These finishes were much needed.

Bowden has had a miserable season to say the least. Before tonight, his best finish was 31st. Yes, you read that right, 31st place. Safe to say tonight was a desperately-needed result for him and his No. 69 eRacr team. “We finally finished a race, our best finish before was 31st all year. We got a third, we’re trending up, and the keyboard warriors can beat the button this week,” said Bowden about his excellent result.

Ya know there’s no coincidence I tweet a picture of Dale and finish 3rd #3forDale @Wendys bag secured @eRacr_gg https://t.co/1Xb4e0UJpe — Collin Bowden (@BigDogBowden) April 19, 2023

While Talladega is a complete wildcard as tonight proved yet again, Bowden has had several strong races without the results to prove it. Outside of the premier series, Bowden is always running up front and superspeedway racing is where he showcases a lot of his skill. Unfortunately, this season has not gone as planned, but tonight can definitely be a jump start for that team and himself.

Keister has had a decent season, and after finishing in fifth tonight, adds his second top-five finish of the season. As an established veteran of the series, Keister has had his fair share of success in the past. He scored his first win back in 2020 at Charlotte and since then has been a contender. Throughout the first six races, he now has four top 20 finishes, including those two top fives at Atlanta and now Talladega.

Keister and Bowden now sit 12th and 36th in points, respectively. eRacr is now 15th in team points as well, but as Bowden stated in his interview, they are trending upwards. Luck is hard to come by in eNASCAR, anyone who has been in it knows. Both team cars found some tonight, which is what they have visibly struggled with this year.

The two drivers are at opposite ends of the spectrum at the moment, points-wise. Keister is fighting for a playoff spot while Bowden is fighting to get to that top 20 to avoid relegation. Once Bowden begins to finish these races, especially where he runs most weeks, there is no reason he should not be able to make up some ground. He will need to win a race though to get close to that top 20 at this rate.

Keister, on the other hand, should be in the playoff fight until the very last race before they begin this summer. He has been in contention all season, and nobody would be surprised if he stole a win coming up in the next few races.

The two will be back on track in two weeks (May 2) at the virtual Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Coverage begins at 8:30 p.m. ET on Twitch.tv/iRacing or eNASCAR.com.

Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com

We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else. Email Enter your email address Subscribe

Share this article