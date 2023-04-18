Race Weekend Central
2014 ARCA West Kern County I start - Greg Pursley, No. 26 Gene Price Motorsports Ford, and David Mayhew, No. 17 McGowan Motorsports Chevrolet (Credit: Jason O. Watson/Getty Images for NASCAR via NASCAR Media)

(Photo: Jason O. Watson/Getty Images for NASCAR via NASCAR Media)

Entry List: 2023 NAPA Auto Parts BlueDEF 150

Chase Folsom

The ARCA Menards West Series makes its third stop on the schedule this weekend, this time at Kern County Raceway Park in Bakersfield, Calif.

As of now, there are 16 drivers entered for the 150-lap event, so all drivers will qualify for Saturday (April 22) night’s race.

Every driver entered so far has started at least one of the series’ first two races this season, including Phoenix Raceway winner Tyler Reif and Irwindale Speedway winner Sean Hingorani.

See also
Parity Among Front Runners Defines Start of 2023 ARCA Season

ARCA West Kern County Entry List

Catch all the action live on FloRacing Saturday night at 11:15 p.m. ET or tune in to ARCARacing.com for live audio. The race will be aired on a delay on CNBC on Sunday, Apr. 30 at 11 a.m. ET.

Share this article

guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Comment on this articlex
()
x