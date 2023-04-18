Entry List: 2023 NAPA Auto Parts BlueDEF 150

The ARCA Menards West Series makes its third stop on the schedule this weekend, this time at Kern County Raceway Park in Bakersfield, Calif.

As of now, there are 16 drivers entered for the 150-lap event, so all drivers will qualify for Saturday (April 22) night’s race.

Every driver entered so far has started at least one of the series’ first two races this season, including Phoenix Raceway winner Tyler Reif and Irwindale Speedway winner Sean Hingorani.

Catch all the action live on FloRacing Saturday night at 11:15 p.m. ET or tune in to ARCARacing.com for live audio. The race will be aired on a delay on CNBC on Sunday, Apr. 30 at 11 a.m. ET.

