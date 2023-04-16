What Happened?

RIDGEWAY, Va. – Kyle Larson overtook and outran Joey Logano in the closing laps of the NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway on Sunday (April 16) to claim his second win of 2023. Martin Truex Jr., Denny Hamlin and Chase Briscoe followed to complete the top-five finishers.

It was Hendrick Motorsports’ 28th Cup victory and Larson’s first at the Virginia short track.

But What Really Happened?

When Frontstretch reporters arrived at Richmond on Sunday morning, there was a line of cars we had to pass to reach the parking area entrance.

It was about the most passing that happened all day.

At the beginning of the year, NASCAR announced it would change the short-track package on the Next Gen car in hopes of improving the racing product. Even after Phoenix Raceway and Richmond Raceway, there were those that had waited on this new package’s true test: Sunday’s 400-lap event at Martinsville.

Much like most of the field on Sunday, it did not pass.

Austin Dillon had made the most total green-flag passes with 89 by the end of the race at Martinsville. Seems like a lot, right?

Except for when you realize that at the 2-mile Auto Club Speedway, one of the complete opposites of a short track, the pass leader, Tyler Reddick, had made 177 green-flag overtakes. That’s just a bit more than Sunday’s conveyer belt.

When it was all said and done, many of the top finishers of the event were disappointed with how the cars had performed on the paperclip circuit. Leaders were able to pull away easily, passing cars was difficult, and most importantly, tire wear was nearly non-existent. It was at the point where having fresher tires proved almost no advantage over the rest of the field.

Just ask Larson. After all, he only took two tires on his last stop and outpaced the rest of the field on his route to a win. Or you can ask Todd Gilliland, who was running as high as second at one point after only taking two tires during a caution flag.

Don’t get it twisted, there were still some massive improvements on Sunday over last year’s spring edition of the Martinsville race and we’ll get to that.

However, Sunday’s race proved there’s still work to be done for the short-track package on the Next Gen, and whatever changes need to be made, they need to happen soon. There’s a small oval-shaped short track in North Carolina that’s counting on it in May.

Who Stood Out?

After what has been a rough going the last couple of years for Stewart-Haas Racing, the organization showed serious strength on Sunday.

All four SHR cars combined to lead 264 laps out of 400 on Sunday. Both Aric Almirola and Briscoe finished in the top 10, with the former earning his first top 10 of 2023. For the latter, it was his second top five of the year after leading 109 laps.

Even more impressively, he did it with a broken finger injury.

He wasn’t the only injured driver to finish well either. Heck, he wasn’t even the only injured driver named Chase.

Chase Elliott, who made his first start after being away for a broken leg for six weeks, finished 10th when it was all said and done. He led no laps and scored no stage points, but he proved he was almost back to the successful form that he had left on.

Who Fell Flat?

In the first stage, pole sitter Ryan Preece led every lap en route to his first career stage win. Early in stage two, he looked as if he was about to keep his dominance going.

Then came the speeding penalty.

Ryan Preece caught speeding on pit road!

After suffering the infraction in stage two, Preece was sent to the rear of the field. He was not able to recover, and he finished 15th even after leading a race-high 135 laps — far and away more than he had led in his entire Cup career up that point.

But it could have been so much more.

As one door closes, however, another opens. That was certainly the case for his teammate, Kevin Harvick.

The driver of the No. 4 led 20 laps and won stage two in the process. It was his first Cup stage win since 2020.

Then, he too had a pit-road issue.

A tough break for Kevin Harvick late at Martinsville.

After his tire debacle, like teammate Preece, had to go to the back of the field after having to return to pit road with only around 50 laps to go.

He, of course, didn’t recover and finished 20th.

And how could he? What with passing being as difficult as it was.

Better Than Last Time?

After the abysmal showing we saw in the spring of 2022, something had to be done to help improve one of the fan-favorite tracks on the calendar.

It was a little bit better, too. After all, there was actual green-flag passes for the lead at certain points. One year ago, there were only four leaders and only two of them had actually led for reasons other than green-flag pit stops.

So, like Logano said, it really couldn’t get much worse.

But it still isn’t the Martinsville we all once knew and loved.

Martinsville passing much better this stage.



Martinsville passing much better this stage.

BUT seeing teams & drivers split Martinsville in two – assuming there won't be a caution in next 50 laps that will screw them – tells you everything you need to know about the state of #NASCAR #NextGen short track racing.

At the end of the day, there were nine different leaders and 10 lead changes. A bit better than what we saw one year ago and just a little better than last fall, when there were nine changes and five leaders.

Of course, last fall is where we saw the Hail Melon, which will never be repeated now that the famous Ross Chastain move is banned, and it’s pretty damn hard to top that.

Paint Scheme of the Race

It’s the first of what will likely be many throwback schemes to his numerous career liveries. This weekend, Stewart-Haas Racing and Realtree teamed up to use a Harvick scheme from his days in the ARCA Menards Series in 1999.

Here is the original scheme from 1999. It's the first time since then Realtree is bringing back their "Team Realtree" logo and vintage Hardwoods 20-200 camo pattern for this special race!

Before Sunday, the 2014 Cup champion had earned only one win on the paperclip in his 43 starts there. That said, such a long tenure in NASCAR’s highest tier has seen him sport a number of liveries on his cars, and having any of his many car designs on his car is a testament to his overall impact on the sport.

If camo isn’t your thing, then worry not — we’re only five weeks away from the debut of his No. 29 2001 Richard Childress Racing throwback at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

What’s Next?

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to the Big One.

The sport returns to Talladega Superspeedway for its first of two visits to the largest oval track on the points calendar. Qualifying for the GEICO 500 will begin on Saturday, April 22, at 10:30 a.m. ET, and the field will take the green on Sunday, April 23, at 3 p.m. ET with television coverage provided by FOX.

