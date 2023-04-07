Through the Gears: Bristol Betting Preview

Podcast: Play in new window | Download
On this week’s episode of Through The Gears, we recap our betting day at Richmond Raceway: what we won, what we lost, and what we learned.
Then we bring in our guest, Bryan Nolen, to break down our thoughts on the odds board, where we may find an edge, and give out a few bets based on what we know before practice and the heat races.
To round out the episode, Mark Harris gives out his best bet of the week.
Bryan Nolen currently goes to the Dan Patrick School of Sportscasting at Full Sail. He would like to be involved in some aspect of Motor Sports after he completes school. He hosts a podcast that is on Apple Podcasts and Google Play called Sports Talk with Bryan and TB and lives in Boise, Idaho.
