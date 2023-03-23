Frontstretch Podcast: Jordan Anderson on Recovery Process, Fielding 2 Xfinity Cars Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 01:00:01 Share Share Link Embed

In this week’s Frontstretch podcast, Bryan Nolen is back and is joined by NASCAR Xfinity Series team owner Jordan Anderson. He is also joined by Jared Haas to recap Atlanta Motor Speedway and preview Circuit of the Americas.

Dalton Hopkins talked with Anderson at Atlanta Motor Speedway last week about the season, what his recovery process has been like since his fiery wreck at Talladega Superspeedway last fall, and what it has been like going to two cars in 2023.

Finally, Nolen and Haas recap the weekend at Atlanta and get you ready for Circuit of the Americas and everything in between.

