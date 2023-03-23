Podcast: Jordan Anderson on Recovery Process, Fielding 2 Xfinity Cars

Podcast: Play in new window | Download
In this week’s Frontstretch podcast, Bryan Nolen is back and is joined by NASCAR Xfinity Series team owner Jordan Anderson. He is also joined by Jared Haas to recap Atlanta Motor Speedway and preview Circuit of the Americas.
Dalton Hopkins talked with Anderson at Atlanta Motor Speedway last week about the season, what his recovery process has been like since his fiery wreck at Talladega Superspeedway last fall, and what it has been like going to two cars in 2023.
Finally, Nolen and Haas recap the weekend at Atlanta and get you ready for Circuit of the Americas and everything in between.
About the author
Bryan Nolen currently goes to the Dan Patrick School of Sportscasting at Full Sail. He would like to be involved in some aspect of Motor Sports after he completes school. He hosts a podcast that is on Apple Podcasts and Google Play called Sports Talk with Bryan and TB and lives in Boise, Idaho.
Follow him on Twitter @TheBryanNolen
