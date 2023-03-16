Through the Gears: 2023 Ambetter Health 400 Betting Preview

In this episode of Through the Gears, host Mike Bachmann is joined by Dalton Hopkins to break down the betting angles for the upcoming Cup Series race at Atlanta.

The two discuss various position props including where they are finding value in the top-five and top-10 markets, as well as which drivers they believe are the best bets to win the race.

