The Pit Straight: Is Aston Martin For Real?

After posting promising times in preseason testing, and leading two of the three free practice sessions before the Bahrain Grand Prix, Aston Martin F1 Team driver Fernando Alonso qualified only fifth, with his teammate Lance Stroll down in seventh.

Many, including The Pit Straight co-hosts Jack Swansey and Alex Gintz, wrote off the team in green after qualifying, believing that the Lawrence Stroll-owned organization in just its third year under the Aston Martin name would not be able to bring the fight to Formula 1 big boys Red Bull Racing, Scuderia Ferrari and Mercedes-AMG Petronas. After a first-lap collision between Alonso and Stroll, it looked as though they were right.

But when the checkered flag flew, Stroll had improved to sixth, and Alonso had passed George Russell, Lewis Hamilton and Carlos Sainz en route to a third-place result, and his 99th career F1 podium.

With 22 races still to go and an AMR23 that can keep up with the Red Bulls if the conditions are right, how far can Aston Martin go in F1 2022? What are the new expectations for Alonso and Stroll?

And which passing move of Alonso’s was the most spectacular?

