Podcast: Ty Dillon Talks Transitioning to Spire Motorsports

In this week’s Frontstretch podcast, Bryan Nolen is back and is joined by Spire Motorsports’ Ty Dillon as well as Chris Rice of Kaulig Racing.

Nolen talks with Dillon about the adjustment of joining Spire Motorsports over the offseason, what his expectations are as well as what he can bring to help elevate Corey LaJoie‘s performance.

Last, but not least, Jack Swansey and Nolen recap Daytona, preview Fontana and everything in between.

