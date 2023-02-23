Podcast: Ty Dillon Talks Transitioning to Spire Motorsports

Podcast: Play in new window | Download
In this week’s Frontstretch podcast, Bryan Nolen is back and is joined by Spire Motorsports’ Ty Dillon as well as Chris Rice of Kaulig Racing.
Nolen talks with Dillon about the adjustment of joining Spire Motorsports over the offseason, what his expectations are as well as what he can bring to help elevate Corey LaJoie‘s performance.
Last, but not least, Jack Swansey and Nolen recap Daytona, preview Fontana and everything in between.
Bryan Nolen currently goes to the Dan Patrick School of Sportscasting at Full Sail. He would like to be involved in some aspect of Motor Sports after he completes school. He hosts a podcast that is on Apple Podcasts and Google Play called Sports Talk with Bryan and TB and lives in Boise, Idaho.
