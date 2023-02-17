What Happened?

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Joey Logano and Aric Almirola swept the Daytona duel wins for Ford at Daytona International Speedway on Thursday night (Feb. 16).

Zane Smith and Conor Daly filled out the last two transfer spots for the 40-car field in Sunday’s Daytona 500 after racing their way in.

Chandler Smith and Austin Hill were both eliminated and will not contend in this year’s Great American Race.

It is the second year in a row that Ford has swept the two duel victories.

But What Really Happened?

An absolute miracle in an absolute snore.

During Wednesday afternoon’s media day scrum, Chris Buescher spoke about the absence of a parts shortage heading into the weekend affecting the way they raced on Thursday.

Since there would be no shortage of replacement parts for the Next Gen car, drivers would have some more freedom to race as they pleased during the twin 150-mile qualifying races that prelude the Daytona 500. With that in mind, we braced ourselves for an exciting night of Thursday-night racing.

That’s not what happened.

The first heat race of the night saw some side-by-side racing for about 10 laps before the field became the familiar form of a locomotive.

Until one lap to go in duel one, that’s the way it was.

Ford outsmarted the Chevrolets on pit strategy and fought among each other for the top spot once the white flag waved. Logano prevailed.

RT to congratulate Joey Logano on his Duel 1 win at Daytona! Zane Smith races his way into the #DAYTONA500! pic.twitter.com/jhVwuVu5MM — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) February 17, 2023

As far as duels go, that’s par for the course.

And for most of duel two, it was going the same way. As the field circulated around the 2.5-mile speedway in a train for most of the first 43 laps, the headlines already filled race leader with Kyle Busch as the winner.

To make the race less interesting, Daly had already gone a lap down leaving 500 qualifying rival Hill to ride in the back with Travis Pastrana, who had already earned his position on Sunday on time in qualifying.

Then came an absolute miracle for the No. 50.

Leader Kyle Busch goes around and into the wall after a push from Daniel Suárez in Duel 2 at Daytona. pic.twitter.com/0MSdU2AG5q — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) February 17, 2023

Daniel Suarez sent the No. 8 of Busch into the outside wall with less than 20 laps to go. For the new Richard Childress Racing driver, it was a frustrating end to a night that felt like it was going to be race win.

But for Daly, it was the perfect storm. What was a sure elimination from Sunday’s big show became an immediate berth.

The NTT IndyCar Series star watched as both cars he needed to pass – Hill and Pastrana – were collected in the crash, forcing them behind the wall and out of contention.

Daly, who was driving for Floyd Mayweather’s Money Team Racing, became the talk of the town. The Money Team – the same team that barely made it off of pit road before the race began – lucked its way into the Daytona 500.

After that, the racing heated up, and Almirola went on to win duel two after a fun last couple of laps. But that certainly isn’t what everyone was talking about.

How about Jimmie Johnson, Travis Pastrana, Conor Daly and Zane Smith as the drivers to make the Daytona 500? Some pretty solid storylines right there. — Jeff Gluck (@jeff_gluck) February 17, 2023

With how happy the miracle made the sweating Money Team, can you blame them?

Who Will Stand Out on Sunday?

You can’t really pick just one.

Heck, you really can’t pick anyone.

However, there is something to be said about Logano and the rest of the Ford camp.

It’s Daytona. Anything can happen. But it’s gonna take that Daytona craziness to keep a Ford from winning Sunday. Damn near every one of them looked fast tonight. — Brandon Curry (@bdotcurry) February 17, 2023

That’s also including the Team Penske cars, who led all but one lap in duel one and also finished first and third in the 500-mile survival race one year ago.

Despite their dominance and victory, however, before Busch felt the might of Suarez, he led a whopping 28 laps.

If there was a time for Rowdy to finally win his long-eluded Daytona 500 victory, it should very well be in 2023 with RCR – the same team that won five years ago.

What’s next?

The Daytona 500.

Daly, Pastrana and Johnson will all join the field on Sunday, (Feb. 19) when the 500-mile main event sees the green flag wave at 2:30 p.m. ET.

