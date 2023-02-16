Race Weekend Central
Bubba Wallace, NKP

(Photo: Nigel Kinrade Photography)

Through the Gears: Daytona 500 Betting Preview

Michael Bachmann

In this episode of Through the Gears, host Mike Bachmann previews the betting angles for the Daytona 500, beginning with race trends and track analysis for the 65th running of the event.

See also
Podcast: Conor Daly Talks Daytona 500; Xfinity Series Team Owner Collin Fern

Bachmann is joined by Frontstretch’s Bryan Nolen for a deeper dive into the market including, top three and top five props, head-to-heads and more before revealing their best bets for the race.

