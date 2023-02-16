Race Weekend Central
Bubba Wallace, NKP

(Photo: Nigel Kinrade Photography)

Through the Gears: Daytona 500 Betting Preview with Bryan Nolen

Michael Bachmann

In this episode of Through the Gears, host Mike Bachmann breaks down the top betting angles for the Daytona 500 beginning with an analysis of the latest trends and early favorites for the race.

Bachmann is then joined by Frontstretch’s Bryan Nolen for a deep dive into the betting market where the two break down top 3 and top 5 props, head-to-head matches and more before unveiling their best bets for the Great American Race.

