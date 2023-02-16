Through the Gears: Daytona 500 Betting Preview with Bryan Nolen

In this episode of Through the Gears, host Mike Bachmann breaks down the top betting angles for the Daytona 500 beginning with an analysis of the latest trends and early favorites for the race.

Bachmann is then joined by Frontstretch’s Bryan Nolen for a deep dive into the betting market where the two break down top 3 and top 5 props, head-to-head matches and more before unveiling their best bets for the Great American Race.

Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com

We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else. Email Enter your email address Subscribe

Share this article