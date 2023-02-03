Ford Back in F1 in 2026 With Red Bull

Ford indicated its plans to return to Formula 1 in 2026 in a Feb. 3 announcement.

As part of the announcement, Ford will work with Red Bull Powertrains to develop a power unit for the Oracle Red Bull Racing and AlphaTauri teams in the series.

“This is the start of a thrilling new chapter in Ford’s motorsports story that began when my great-grandfather [Henry Ford] won a race that helped launch our company,” Bill Ford, Ford executive chairman, said in a release. “Ford, alongside world champions Oracle Red Bull Racing, is returning to the pinnacle of the sport, bringing Ford’s long tradition of innovation, sustainability and electrification to one of the world’s most visible stages.”

“It’s fantastic to be welcoming Ford back into Formula 1 through this partnership,” Red Bull team principal Christian Horner added. “As an independent engine manufacturer to have the ability to benefit from an OEM’s experience like Ford puts us in good stead against the competition. They are a manufacturer rich in motoring history that spans generations. From Jim Clark to Ayrton Senna and Michael Schumacher, the lineage speaks for itself. For us as Red Bull Powertrains to open the next chapter of that dynasty, as Red Bull Ford, is tremendously exciting.

“2026 is still a while a way but for us the work already starts as we look to a new future and a continued evolution of Oracle Red Bull Racing.”

Ford last competed in F1 in 2004.

