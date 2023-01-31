Brad Keselowski, Ryan Newman, Hailie Deegan & Bobby Labonte Running Full SRX Schedule

Brad Keselowski, Hailie Deegan, Bobby Labonte and Ryan Newman will run the full 2023 Camping World SRX Series schedule in 2023, SRX announced Jan. 31.

2023 marks Keselowski’s debut in the third-year series.

He’ll run alongside his usual full-time NASCAR Cup Series schedule for RFK Racing.

Newman, meanwhile, competed in the full series in 2022. He won the race at Stafford Motor Speedway and finished second in points.

Deegan, a full-time competitor in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series for ThorSport Racing, is running her first full SRX schedule after two part-time seasons.

Labonte is a full-timer for the third season in a row. He finished third in the 2022 standings with a win at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway and was also third in 2021.

Deegan, Labonte, Keselowski and Newman are the first full-time drivers to be announced to the series for 2023. Previously, Clint Bowyer, Kyle Busch, Helio Castroneves and Kevin Harvick were revealed for partial schedules.

The 2023 season kicks off July 13 at Stafford.

