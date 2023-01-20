2023 eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series Grid Set

The 2023 eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series grid is set. This year’s class of drivers is a mix of continuity and change. All four championship finalists from last season remain with their teams while Tony Kanaan’s eSports team headlines a group of five new outfits to the series.

The new teams come from a variety of backgrounds. Two of them, the St. Louis Pioneers and the Pittsburgh Knights, are traditional eSports teams that have expanded into racing with their entrance into the series.

Front Row Motorsports joins the series with the addition of an eSports arm to its organization. Meanwhile, Tony Kanaan expands his involvement with iRacing to establish his own team in the series. Finally, fgrACCEL a NASCAR-focused marketing firm, has joined the series.

Last year’s Daytona winner and standout rookie, Femi Olatunbosun moves from Clint Boyer Racing to the Charlotte Phoenix and joins championship finalist Graham Bowlin to form one of the grid’s strongest lineups.

William Byron eSports, looking to fill the spot emptied by veteran Logan Clampitt, signed Matt Bussa. Bussa was one of ten drivers who made the playoffs last season but he was not one of the final four drivers.

Kevin King, who scored four wins in the eNASCAR PEAK Antifreeze Series, the predecessor to the current series, has returned to the top level of sim racing competition. King’s last win came in 2014 but he has signed with Jr. Motorsports, reconnecting with Dale Earnhardt Jr. who won the first race of the NASCAR iRacing Drivers World Championship in 2010.

The 2023 eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series will begin on Jan. 31 with The Clash at the LA Coliseum.

