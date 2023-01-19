ARCA Ends Sioux Chief Showdown

The ARCA Menards Series Sioux Chief Showdown has been discontinued, ARCA communications manager Charles Krall confirmed to Frontstretch Jan. 19.

The 10-race series within the main ARCA series was contested from 2020-2022. The events were held at short tracks, road courses and dirt tracks. Drivers as young as 15 were eligible to compete for the Showdown title.

Sam Mayer won the 2020 title, Ty Gibbs scored the 2021 title and Sammy Smith was victorious in 2022.

“Sioux Chief is still involved in ARCA and they are 1,000% supportive of our series,” Krall said. “They were also 1,000% supportive of the Showdown, but we quietly decided to end it.

“In theory, it was a great idea. It allowed for young drivers, ages 15-17, to compete for a championship in the platform, as well as a merging of drivers from the East and West [ARCA Menards Series East and West] to run for another championship, but unfortunately, it never worked out in the way in which it was intended.”

Krall specifically noted how the Showdown detracted competitors from competing for the East championship. “Now, we’ve eliminated choices for 15-17-year-olds,” he said. “If those young drivers want to compete for a championship in this platform, then their two options are either the East or the West.”

Series officials are already seeing dividends from eliminating the Showdown, as five drivers are announced as running full time in the East in 2023.

ARCA said it has reallocated the finances from Sioux Chief into the overall series.

There will be five combination races with the main series in 2023. Phoenix Raceway will serve as a combination race with the West, also the West’s season opener. Iowa Speedway, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, the Milwaukee Mile and Bristol Motor Speedway will be combination races with the East.

