Podcast: Holiday Roundtable 2022

Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | More
The holidays are here, and in the latest edition of the Frontstretch podcast, Bryan Nolen is joined by a roundtable consisting of Tom Bowles, Michael Massie, Michael Bachmann, Dalton Hopkins and Jared Haas to recap the 2022 NASCAR season.
Who were the biggest surprises? Biggest disappointments? Let’s discuss.
The group also reminisces on NASCAR decorations they have during the holiday season they’ve received over the years as well as give some bold predictions. How many first-time winners will we get in 2023? Who will go winless? Which surprise will not only make the Round of 8 but also reach the Championship 4?
Read all of Frontstretch‘s content looking back on 2022 here
Find out in this edition of the podcast.
About the author
Bryan Nolen currently goes to the Dan Patrick School of Sportscasting at Full Sail. He would like to be involved in some aspect of Motor Sports after he completes school. He hosts a podcast that is on Apple Podcasts and Google Play called Sports Talk with Bryan and TB and lives in Boise, Idaho.
Follow him on Twitter @TheBryanNolen