Off the Wall with… James Vance

What was your first race car, and what number did it have?

The first car I raced was a Mazda MX-5 Cup. It was No. 21. This was six years ago.

What’s the craziest thing that’s ever happened to you during a race?

I remember during the Detroit Grand Prix, that race in and of itself was crazy with the dry-to-wet transition on the dry tires, but I forgot to wear my volleyball knee cap during the race.

I usually put it on the side of my leg so that it doesn’t bang off the steering column. I left it on the pit wall [before I got in the car].

I remember when I got out of the car, I had blood rushing down my leg because the steering column bolt had been going into my knee. It drilled a friggin’ hole in my leg. That wasn’t exactly nice.

What was the first concert you ever attended?

I believe it was Luke Bryan when I was 16 in Toronto. It was at the Molson Amphitheatre.

What’s the best practical joke you were ever involved in, as either perpetrator or victim?

I remember when I was in high school, senior year. Where I lived was very much countryside, so it was one of those things where we’d always figure out a joke to play on farm animals.

So, on the last busy day of school, it was a Thursday. We went and bought something like 15 chickens, five goats and a bunch of random stuff from a local farmer’s market, put them in the cafeteria and closed the doors.

It was hilarious. We all got in a lot of trouble, but what could they do? We were graduating.

What was the worst thing you hid from your parents as a kid?

I remember growing up that I’d hang out with an older crowd and I was always away racing, too. When I got to 16, 17 years old, all my friends would be 19, which is the legal drinking age in [Ontario].

All my friends would be going out to house parties. [My parents] knew that I’d go, but I’d always take a water bottle with me. I’d put some vodka in it and drink that. I kept that up for about a year until one day, [my dad] said “Where’d all my vodka go?”

I wouldn’t say it was bad because we have a cool relationship, but at the time, I felt like a little badass doing it.