Numbers Game: Sylvania 300

0

Wins for Kevin Harvick at Dover in the Sprint Cup Series. Harvick, the reigning series champion will likely need a victory there to advance into the next round of this Chase.

1

Lap led by Joey Logano this Chase. Logano, third at Loudon would be the season points leader if the standings didn’t reset themselves after Richmond.

2

Points between 11th place Jamie McMurray in the standings and 14th place Paul Menard. Only the top 12 drivers make the next round of the Chase.

3

Joe Gibbs Racing drivers to finish inside the top 5 at New Hampshire. The JGR trio of Matt Kenseth, Denny Hamlin, and Carl Edwards sit 1-2-4 in points two races into the Chase.

4

Races since a Sprint Cup driver failed to finish due to mechanical failure. Michael Annett and Matt Kenseth were the last to do so; both blew engines during the Bristol night race in August.

5

Wins by Matt Kenseth this season, including Sunday’s triumph at New Hampshire. Only in 2013 (seven victories) has Kenseth taken more trophies in Cup.

8

Chasers to run inside the top 10 Sunday. Only Greg Biffle (fourth) and Kasey Kahne (ninth) broke the string of contenders.

8

Toyota teams preparing to run full-time next year. Toyota will drop from nine to eight with the subtraction of two-car Michael Waltrip Racing. Sunday, they announced Furniture Row Racing will join their group next year but the No. 78 team will only field one full-time car.

13

Spots gained by Brad Keselowski after being penalized for jumping the final green-flag restart. Kes’ rally left him 12th at the finish.

23

Points lost by Kevin Harvick after running out of fuel in New Hampshire’s final three laps. Harvick, leading at the time wound up 21st and now sits 23 points out of a top 12 transfer spot.

78%

Of cautions Sunday that were for actual on-track accidents. Only two were for “other” issues. One was for fluid on the track from Landon Cassill and the other was for a spring rubber lying on the racetrack.

216

Laps led by Kevin Harvick, the most of any driver.

$121,210

Money won by Martin Truex, Jr. for running eighth.

$123,533

Money won by Kyle Busch for finishing 37th.