Numbers Game: Southern 500

0

Career wins for Dale Earnhardt Jr. in 22 starts at Darlington. He was 22nd in Sunday’s race. Dale Earnhardt Sr., by comparison had nine.

1

Lap led for Martin Truex Jr. with Furniture Row Racing throughout the entire 2014 season. Less than three years later, he officially clinched one regular season points championship with the team at Darlington (where he ran eighth).

2

Career Southern 500 victories for Denny Hamlin. The other came in 2010. His 5.8 average finish at the track leads all active drivers.

2

Straight top-five finishes for Daytona 500 winner Kurt Busch for the first time this season. He was third at Darlington.

3

Separation between Chase Elliott, Matt Kenseth, and Jamie McMurray in the Cup Series point standings. These are the three winless drivers who will make the playoffs unless someone currently outside playoff position wins Richmond.

3

Straight wins in the Southern 500 by Toyota. Carl Edwards, Martin Truex Jr., and Denny Hamlin have won it the last three years.

4

DNFs this season for Cody Ware in four starts driving for his dad in the No. 51 Cup Series Chevrolet.

5

Straight top-10 finishes for Erik Jones (fifth at Darlington). The streak has allowed him to take the lead in the Rookie of the Year race over Daniel Suarez.

5

Straight top-10 finishes for Kyle Busch (second at Darlington). That’s a season high.

6

Wins for Toyota in the last eight Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series races.

6

Top-10 finishes in the last seven races for Matt Kenseth, all of it after it was made official he would not return to the No. 20 Toyota in 2018.

8

Cars that finished on the lead lap at Darlington.