Numbers Game: MyAFibRisk.com 400

0

Cars who failed to finish at Chicagoland. In fact, no one even experienced a mechanical failure of any kind that put them behind the wall for a time. It’s the first time in track history that’s ever happened in a Sprint Cup event (dating back to 2001).

1

Win for Denny Hamlin all-time at Chicagoland. It was his first victory since Martinsville in early spring.

2

Non-Chase drivers to finish inside the top 10 Sunday: Kyle Larson and Aric Almirola.

3

Points scored by regular season point leader Kevin Harvick Sunday. Harvick has now plummeted to dead last in the 16-driver Chase field.

4

Number of Chasers to finish off the lead lap Sunday. They are Jamie McMurray, Paul Menard, Harvick and Clint Bowyer.

5

The number of laps led by Denny Hamlin after the final restart in order to win Sunday’s race at Chicagoland.

6

Straight top-10 finishes for Joey Logano. He was sixth at Chicagoland.

12

Spots lost by Jeff Gordon after the final caution flag and ensuing restart, where the driver of the No. 24 Chevrolet claimed he spun his tires. Those points lose leave him just three above the Chase cut line heading to New Hampshire.

17

Lead changes at Chicagoland, one fewer than the same race last season.

19

Races in between top-5 finishes for Ryan Newman. Newman, fourth at Chicagoland had not run that well since a fifth at Bristol back in April.

30

Gap between Aric Almirola and Kasey Kahne for “Best of the Rest” after Sunday’s action. Almirola is hoping to hold onto 17th in points.

34.1

Average number of green-flag laps in Sunday’s race before a caution was thrown.

50%

Of cautions thrown Sunday that were for debris. One stopped a 117-lap green-flag run and the other came with just eight laps remaining.

$122,025

Money won by Dale Earnhardt, Jr. by finishing 12th Sunday at Chicagoland.

$126,690

Money won by Kevin Harvick by finishing 42nd Sunday at Chicagoland.