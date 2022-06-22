The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series returns to Richmond Raceway on Saturday, Aug. 13.

During its initial run on the truck schedule from 1995-2005, Richmond was dominated by drivers including Jack Sprague and three-time Cup Series champion Tony Stewart.

After a 14-year absence, the series returned to the Commonwealth in 2020 amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, with Grant Enfinger winning. It moved to the spring in 2021, where John Hunter Nemechek claimed the victory.

For 2022, Richmond returns to the late-summer weekend and the truck playoffs, though not to the Cup postseason.

Zane Smith has been a standout in 2022, scoring three wins in the first eight races. Defending champion Ben Rhodes won on the dirt at Bristol in April.

Green flag for trucks is set for 8 p.m., while Cup races on Sunday, Aug. 14 at 3 p.m. Martin Truex Jr. is the defending event winner, while Denny Hamlin won this spring.