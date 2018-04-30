Numbers Game: GEICO 500

0

Laps led at Talladega by Daytona 500 winner Austin Dillon. He crashed out in the Big One and wound up 35th.

1

Toyota to finish inside the top 10 Sunday (April 29): Daniel Suarez. Top contenders like Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Busch and Erik Jones were involved in wrecks over the course of the day.

2

Drivers who had engine failures Sunday: Joey Gase and Timmy Hill. It’s just the second time the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series has had multiple engine failures this season (Las Vegas).

3

Straight top-10 finishes for underdog David Ragan at Talladega. He’s earned all four of his top-10 results since returning to Front Row Motorsports in 2017 on restrictor plate tracks.

4

Cautions outside of stage breaks at Talladega and only two of them for wrecks.

5

Wins in the last six Talladega races for Team Penske. Joey Logano has three while teammate Brad Keselowski has two.

6

Winners in the first ten races who have all but clinched a spot in the NASCAR playoffs: Austin Dillon, Kevin Harvick, Kyle Busch, Clint Bowyer, Martin Truex Jr. and Logano.

7

Top-15 finishes in the last eight races for Jimmie Johnson who has worked his way up to 14th in the MENCS standings.

9

Top-10 finishes for Joey Logano this season in 10 races. That leads the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.

14

DNFs at Talladega, the most in the MENCS since February’s Daytona 500.

25

Lead changes Sunday at Talladega, the fewest at this track for the MENCS since 1998.

87

Points behind the top 30 for Trevor Bayne after crashing out of Sunday’s race. His three DNFs have left him a distant 30th in the standings. He’s ahead of only Michael McDowell and Gray Gaulding among full-time MENCS drivers.