2017 Frontstretch Podcast Powered by DraftKings – Episode 17: Bright Lights, High Banks

Episode 17: Bright Lights, High Banks

Frontstretch Podcast with Matt Stallknecht, Tom Bowles and Corey Brewer

In this week’s episode brought to you by DraftKings, the gang previews Dale Jr.’s final race at Daytona in what is expected to be a seminal weekend for NASCAR. In addition, the team recaps Sonoma and discusses the implications of NBC’s portion of the NASCAR season.

This week’s episode was brought to you by DraftKings, the No. 1 platform for Daily Fantasy Sports. You can jump in on all of the daily fantasy NASCAR action at Daytona this weekend by signing up at this link for a free entry into one of this weekend’s contests. All you have to do is make a $5 deposit to get started!