2017 Frontstretch Podcast Powered by DraftKings – Episode 17: Bright Lights, High Banks

Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | More
Episode 17: Bright Lights, High Banks
Frontstretch Podcast with Matt Stallknecht, Tom Bowles and Corey Brewer
In this week’s episode brought to you by DraftKings, the gang previews Dale Jr.’s final race at Daytona in what is expected to be a seminal weekend for NASCAR. In addition, the team recaps Sonoma and discusses the implications of NBC’s portion of the NASCAR season.
This week’s episode was brought to you by DraftKings, the No. 1 platform for Daily Fantasy Sports. You can jump in on all of the daily fantasy NASCAR action at Daytona this weekend by signing up at this link for a free entry into one of this weekend’s contests. All you have to do is make a $5 deposit to get started!
A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com
We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.
Here’s the lead changes at Michigan in 1974
Leader From Lap To Lap # Of Laps
Buddy Baker 1 1 1
David Pearson 2 4 3
Buddy Baker 5 5 1
Richard Petty 6 7 2
Donnie Allison 8 8 1
Richard Petty 9 10 2
Cale Yarborough 11 13 3
Buddy Baker 14 15 2
Cale Yarborough 16 16 1
Buddy Baker 17 17 1
Donnie Allison 18 18 1
David Pearson 19 20 2
Buddy Baker 21 21 1
Cale Yarborough 22 22 1
Buddy Baker 23 24 2
Richard Petty 25 29 5
David Pearson 30 31 2
Donnie Allison 32 33 2
Cale Yarborough 34 36 3
Richard Petty 37 37 1
Bobby Allison 38 38 1
David Pearson 39 41 3
Benny Parsons 42 47 6
Cale Yarborough 48 48 1
Donnie Allison 49 50 2
Cale Yarborough 51 53 3
Richard Petty 54 55 2
Cale Yarborough 56 56 1
Richard Petty 57 66 10
Cale Yarborough 67 69 3
Donnie Allison 70 74 5
Cale Yarborough 75 78 4
David Pearson 79 86 8
Bobby Allison 87 87 1
Joe Frasson 88 93 6
Richard Petty 94 100 7
David Pearson 101 108 8
Richard Petty 109 119 11
David Pearson 120 125 6
Richard Petty 126 137 12
Earl Ross 138 142 5
Richard Petty 143 143 1
David Pearson 144 146 3
Richard Petty 147 152 6
David Pearson 153 156 4
Richard Petty 157 162 6
David Pearson 163 164 2
Richard Petty 165 165 1
Earl Ross 166 166 1
Richard Petty 167 180 14
Nobody complained about the track or length of the race!
At Michigan in 1975:
1 Richard
2 David
3 Cale
4 Bobby
5 Dave Marcis -1
6 Buddy -2
7 Darrell -2
David led lap197
Richard led 198
David led 199
Richard led 200
4 cars on the lead lap. 4 lead changes in the last 4 laps. Nobody complained.