Race Weekend Central
2017 Hendrick Motorsports Cup Zach Catanzareti Dale Earnhardt Jr.

(Photo: Zach Catanzareti)

2017 Frontstretch Podcast- Episode 8: Dale Jr.’s Legacy

Frontstretch Archives

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | More

Episode 8: Dale Jr.’s Legacy

with Matt Stallknecht, Tom Bowles, and Kevin Rutherford

 

In this special edition of the Frontstretch podcast, the FS crew breaks down the implications of Dale Earnhardt, Jr.’s impending retirement, evaluating its impact on the sport and what an Earnhardt-less future will look like going forward.

Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter

A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com
We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.

Share via