2017 Frontstretch Podcast- Episode 8: Dale Jr.’s Legacy

Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | More
Episode 8: Dale Jr.’s Legacy
with Matt Stallknecht, Tom Bowles, and Kevin Rutherford
In this special edition of the Frontstretch podcast, the FS crew breaks down the implications of Dale Earnhardt, Jr.’s impending retirement, evaluating its impact on the sport and what an Earnhardt-less future will look like going forward.
A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com
We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.