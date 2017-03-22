Frontstretch Podcast Powered by DraftKings- 2017 Episode 5: Restrictor Plates at Indy?

Podcast: Play in new window | Download
This week’s topics include:
- Discussing why Fontana has made a “comeback” in the minds of racing minds
- The power of perception in auto racing
- Breaking down the news of possible restrictor plate racing at Indianapolis
- Recapping last week’s race in Phoenix
- Debating what could be done to fix the 2017 aero package
