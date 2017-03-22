Frontstretch Podcast Powered by DraftKings- 2017 Episode 5: Restrictor Plates at Indy?

Even though the NASCAR season is already underway, there’s still plenty of time to get in on the action at DraftKings. Each week of the NASCAR season, courtesy of the Frontstretch Podcast, you can enter to win BIG cash prizes just by picking a team of 6 drivers. You pick, you play, you win, it’s that simple.

Want to learn more? By signing up at this link right now and making a $5 deposit, you will earn a free entry into one of this weekend’s NASCAR contests. So don’t wait, sign up and WIN on DraftKings today!

This week’s topics include:

Discussing why Fontana has made a “comeback” in the minds of racing minds

The power of perception in auto racing

Breaking down the news of possible restrictor plate racing at Indianapolis

Recapping last week’s race in Phoenix

Debating what could be done to fix the 2017 aero package