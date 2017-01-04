Atlanta Motor Speedway to Repave After Cup Weekend

On Tuesday, Atlanta Motor Speedway announced that their 1.54-mile quad-oval will be repaved after their NASCAR tripleheader weekend in March. The current surface is original to Atlanta Motor Speedway’s reconfiguration in 1997. It is the third oldest track surface currently in use in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, behind only the concrete surface at Dover International Speedway and Auto Club Speedway’s pavement that predates the 1997 opening of the track by a year.

Unlike many repaving projects in recent years, Atlanta Motor Speedway does not plan to tear up the current track surface and start anew. Instead, the new asphalt will be laid down on top of the current asphalt. The track’s release states that while the repave will result in a smoother surface and “blended seams,” the high speeds and multiple grooves for racing will endure. While it was not mentioned in the press release, having blended seams would likely help in train drainage and allow for shorter drying times after rainstorms.

Atlanta Motor Speedway Track President Ed Clark is excited about the repave, but is hopeful of an excellent final race on the current surface.

“Many of NASCAR’s greatest moments have occurred on this racing surface, and I have no doubt the world’s best drivers will give it a proper final event before the new surface comes to life,” Clark said in a press release. “Whichever driver can take home the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 trophy in 2017 will mark the end of one era of great racing in AMS history and the beginning of another.”

The repaving project is currently scheduled to begin in late March. The track indicates that completion is scheduled for mid-April.