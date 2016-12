In this week’s edition of the Fronstretch Podcast, Matt Stallknecht is joined by recurring guest Aaron Bearden to break down the legacy of Jimmie Johnson in the wake of a potential 7th championship, preview this weekend’s key playoff race in Texas, and offer Silly Season predictions for the 2017 offseason.

So sit back, relax, and enjoy a hard-hitting and in-depth take on motorsports that can’t be found anywhere else!