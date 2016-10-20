2016 Frontstretch Podcast- Episode 22: Why We Need Talladega

In this week’s edition of the Fronstretch Podcast, Matt Stallknecht is joined by Tom Bowles for a discussion about NASCAR’s biggest, baddest race track: Talladega Superspeedway. The duo discusses Chase implications heading into this weekend, debates whether or not Talladega should be in the Chase, and explains why Talladega is such an important part of NASCAR’s past, present and future.

