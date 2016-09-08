2016 Frontstretch Podcast- Episode 20: One Last Hurrah for the Regular Season

On this week’s podcast, special guest Tom Bowles joins hosts Matt Stallknecht and Aaron Bearden to recap a wild weekend of NASCAR racing in both Darlington and Canada, as well as look ahead to the final regular season Sprint Cup race of the season at Richmond.
Promoted to editor in 2014, Matt fights off rogue commas from our writing staff after rounding himself into a “young gun” racing expert. For the past two seasons, he’s penned the popular Four Burning Questions column (Weekends) highlighting the upcoming NASCAR race weekend. As an author for our open-wheel section, Matt also contributes to Open-Wheel Wednesdays and a substantial amount of race coverage and analysis. Matt, a native of Central New York also balances his duites with a full-time college course load. He’s a Senior at Le Moyne college this Fall.