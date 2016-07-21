2016 Frontstretch Podcast – Episode 15: Brickyard Blues, Junior’s Health and the Return of a Legend

Podcast: Play in new window | Download
On this week’s podcast, Matt Stallknecht is joined by weekly guest Aaron Bearden to discuss a number of topics before this weekend’s Brickyard 400, including…
- An update on Dale Earnhardt, Jr.’s health, and an assessment of when he may return to racing
- Breaking down the impact of Junior’s absence on the Chase picture
- Discussing who could fill Junior’s shoes from a starpower standpoint if he were to retire
- The importance of Jeff Gordon’s return
- The Brickyard 400’s attendance struggles
- Driving home the importance of the Brickyard 400 to NASCAR
- A recap of Wednesday night’s truck race in Eldora
