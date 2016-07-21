2016 Frontstretch Podcast – Episode 15: Brickyard Blues, Junior’s Health and the Return of a Legend

On this week’s podcast, Matt Stallknecht is joined by weekly guest Aaron Bearden to discuss a number of topics before this weekend’s Brickyard 400, including…

An update on Dale Earnhardt, Jr.’s health, and an assessment of when he may return to racing

Breaking down the impact of Junior’s absence on the Chase picture

Discussing who could fill Junior’s shoes from a starpower standpoint if he were to retire

The importance of Jeff Gordon’s return

The Brickyard 400’s attendance struggles

Driving home the importance of the Brickyard 400 to NASCAR

A recap of Wednesday night’s truck race in Eldora

So sit back, relax, and enjoy a hard-hitting and in-depth take on motorsports that can’t be found anywhere else!