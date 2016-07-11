2016 Frontstretch Podcast – Episode 14: Quaker State 400

Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | More
On this week’s podcast, Aaron Bearden joins Matt Stallknecht on the show once again to break down the latest test of the “low low downforce” package, Brad Keselowski’s thrilling win in Kentucky, and much more, including…
- Debate on the effectiveness of the “low low downforce” package
- Breaking down Brad Keselowski’s victory at Kentucky
- The rise of Team Penske, and discussing whether the team is peaking at the right time
- Analysis of the Chase picture heading into New Hampshire
- Trevor Bayne’s unlikely improvement in 2016
- Flashback to the Daytona race from two weeks ago, analyzing both the race and complaints regarding NBC’s coverage
So sit back, relax, and enjoy a hard-hitting and in-depth take on motorsports that can’t be found anywhere else!
A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com
We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.