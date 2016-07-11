2016 Frontstretch Podcast – Episode 14: Quaker State 400

On this week’s podcast, Aaron Bearden joins Matt Stallknecht on the show once again to break down the latest test of the “low low downforce” package, Brad Keselowski’s thrilling win in Kentucky, and much more, including…

Debate on the effectiveness of the “low low downforce” package

Breaking down Brad Keselowski’s victory at Kentucky

The rise of Team Penske, and discussing whether the team is peaking at the right time

Analysis of the Chase picture heading into New Hampshire

Trevor Bayne’s unlikely improvement in 2016

Flashback to the Daytona race from two weeks ago, analyzing both the race and complaints regarding NBC’s coverage

So sit back, relax, and enjoy a hard-hitting and in-depth take on motorsports that can’t be found anywhere else!