2016 Frontstretch Podcast – Episode 12: 2016 FireKeepers Casino 400/Firestone 600

Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | More
Welcome to the Fronstretch Podcast! Racing expert Matt Stallknecht and his rotating panel of guests have you covered from now until the end of the season with all of the main storylines from the motorsports week that was.
On this week’s podcast, Aaron Bearden joins Stallknecht on the show to recap the Sprint Cup race at Michigan, IndyCar at Texas, and much more, including…
- Breaking down the Sprint Cup drivers’ reaction to the new experimental ultra low downforce package used at Michigan
- Forecasting what to expect next from NASCAR’s ongoing aero project
- Discussing the significance of the youth movement occuring in NASCAR
- Debating Chase Elliott’s status as a possible crossover star athlete
- Recapping the IndyCar postponement at Texas, and it’s effect on the 2016 season
- Evaluating the merits of high-speed oval racing in IndyCar
So sit back, relax, and enjoy a hard-hitting and in-depth take on motorsports that can’t be found anywhere else!
A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com
We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.