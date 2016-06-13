2016 Frontstretch Podcast – Episode 12: 2016 FireKeepers Casino 400/Firestone 600

Welcome to the Fronstretch Podcast! Racing expert Matt Stallknecht and his rotating panel of guests have you covered from now until the end of the season with all of the main storylines from the motorsports week that was.

On this week’s podcast, Aaron Bearden joins Stallknecht on the show to recap the Sprint Cup race at Michigan, IndyCar at Texas, and much more, including…

Breaking down the Sprint Cup drivers’ reaction to the new experimental ultra low downforce package used at Michigan

Forecasting what to expect next from NASCAR’s ongoing aero project

Discussing the significance of the youth movement occuring in NASCAR

Debating Chase Elliott’s status as a possible crossover star athlete

Recapping the IndyCar postponement at Texas, and it’s effect on the 2016 season

Evaluating the merits of high-speed oval racing in IndyCar

