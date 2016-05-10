2016 Frontstretch Podcast – Episode 8: 2016 GoBowling.com 400

Welcome to the Fronstretch Podcast! Racing expert Matt Stallknecht and his rotating panel of guests have you covered from now until the end of the season with all of the main storylines from the motorsports week that was.

This week’s podcast covered the following topics…

Recapping Kyle Busch’s win in Kansas

Discussing Martin Truex, Jr.’s poor luck in 2016, and his chances for postseason success once the Chase begins

Calling back to a wild Talladega race two weeks ago, discussing whether or not the media fallout after the race was warranted

Examining potential changes to the Chase being proposed by the Driver’s Council

Guest Panelists: Danny Peters and Aaron Bearden

