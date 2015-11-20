2015 Frontstretch Cup: Staff Predictions for the Ford EcoBoost 400 at Homestead

Welcome to our eighth year of staff predictions! Each week, our experts attempt to tell you who the winner of each Cup race will be. Take a look to see who your favorite writers think will win it all (or at least score some points) this week!

Think you can out-prognosticate our staff? Leave your picks in the comments and see how they stack up!

Prediction Scoring

+5 – Win

+3 – Top 5

+1 – Top 10

0 – 11th-20th

-1 – 21st-30th

-2 – 31st-40th

-3 – 41st-43rd

This week’s predictions: Ford EcoBoost 400

Tom Bowles, Majority Owner: My heart says Jeff Gordon. My head says Kevin Harvick. The way this season has gone? I’ll go with Martin Truex Jr. for both the win AND the title. That might be the best possible outcome for the sport long-term.

Amy Henderson, Senior Editor: Jimmie Johnson checks another track off the list. Champion? Hell if I know who wins the crapshoo—er, title.

Mark Howell, Senior Writer: Call me nostalgic or sentimental, but I’m choosing Gordon. He has shown us his ability to excel when it counts, and this is one time when it most certainly counts.

Toni Montgomery, Senior Editor: Let’s go with Harvick. I’m not really sorry if I jinx him.

Jeff Wolfe, Senior Writer: HARVICK!

Zach Catanzareti, Contributor: Harvick for the championship aaaaand Brad Keselowski for the win.

Huston Ladner, Senior Editor: Race: Johnson. Title: Harvick.

Danny Peters, Senior Writer: Race and title winner: Harvick.

Jerry Jordan, Contributor: Kurt Busch for the win and Kyle Busch for champion.

Matt Stallknecht, Senior Editor: Race and title: Gordon.

Sean Fesko, Contributor: Race and title: Gordon.

Vito Pugliese, Senior Writer: Joey Logano for the win, Truex for the title.

Matt McLaughlin, Senior Writer: Based on sentiment (and qualifying) Gordon. Harvick for champion. Yes, I know that’s impossible. It’s called hedging your bets.

Joseph Wolkin, Assistant Editor: I seem to be the ultimate jinx and I don’t want to jinx a title favorite, so I’ll go with Greg Biffle for the race win.

Aaron Bearden, Assistant Editor: Going Kyle Busch all the way, for better or for worse. I picked him for the title and it’ll probably take a win to accomplish it.

Greg Davis, Senior Writer: Race and the Cup: Harvick (back-to-back champ).

Results: Quicken Loans 500

Writer Pick Finishing Position Points Toni Montgomery Kevin Harvick 2nd 3 Jeff Wolfe Kevin Harvick 2nd 3 Sean Fesko Kevin Harvick 2nd 3 Matt McLaughlin Kevin Harvick 2nd 3 Greg Davis Kevin Harvick 2nd 3 Matt Stallknecht Joey Logano 3rd 3 Mark Howell Kyle Busch 4th 3 Amy Henderson Jimmie Johnson 5th 3 Huston Ladner Jimmie Johnson 5th 3 Jerry Jordan Kurt Busch 7th 1 Mike Neff Kurt Busch 7th 1 Danny Peters Brad Keselowski 9th 1 Vito Pugliese Brad Keselowski 9th 1 Aaron Bearden Brad Keselowski 9th 1 Joseph Wolkin Carl Edwards 12th 0 Zach Catanzareti Jamie McMurray 15th 0

Standings

Writer Points Behind Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Matt Stallknecht 71 — 35 10 19 25 Mike Neff 51 -20 32 6 14 20 Jeff Wolfe 51 -20 33 5 17 23 Aaron Bearden 50 -21 33 3 16 24 Huston Ladner 46 -25 32 2 14 23 Matt McLaughlin 37 -34­ 33 4 12 17 Vito Pugliese 36 -35 29 3 13 19 Mark Howell 31 -40 35 2 10 16 Zach Catanzareti 30 -41 31 1 10 18 Danny Peters 29 -42 31 3 11 17 Toni Montgomery 29 -42 35 4 12 18 Amy Henderson 27 -44 35 4 9 18 Sean Fesko 24 -47 28 2 4 17 Tony Lumbis 24 -47 32 1 9 16 Tom Bowles 23 -48 21 4 7 12 Brett Winningham 19 -52 14 2 5 7 Joseph Wolkin 12 -59 34 2 8 13 Phil Allaway 8 -63 13 1 2 5 Greg Davis 8 -63 28 1 6 13 Jerry Jordan 6 -65 19 0 4 9 Jeff Meyer 5 -66 17 2 2 6 S.D. Grady 4 -67 6 0 2 4 David Ifeguni 3 -68 1 0 1 1 Dan Greene -1 -72 1 0 0 0 Clayton Caldwell -2 -73 15 2 3 4