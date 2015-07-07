Fronstretch Podcast: Episode 1 – Austin Dillon, 2015 Coke Zero 400

Welcome to the Fronstretch Podcast! Young racing expert Matt Stallknecht and his rotating panel of guests have you covered from now until the end of the season with all of the main storylines from the NASCAR week that was.

On this week’s episode Stallknecht, along with guests Mike Neff and Aaron Bearden, go in-depth on Austin Dillon‘s horrific last-lap crash at Daytona, the dangers of restrictor plate racing, and analyze Dale Earnhardt Jr.‘s Daytona win. The crew also gives their thoughts on the new low-downforce rules package that is debuting in Saturday night’s Quaker State 400 from Kentucky Speedway.

