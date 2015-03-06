Race Weekend Central
Four Burning Questions in Las Vegas: Returning Veterans & Risky Bets

Two down, 34 to go. The NASCAR Sprint Cup Series will be heading west for round three of its long and arduous season this weekend to a beautiful venue known as the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Built in 1996 and then subsequently reconfigured 10 years later, Vegas has become a familiar stop on the circuit and has provided the series with some great finishes along the way.
The past two races at the facility have yielded fantastic late race battles that saw the win come down to the wire. Could another memorable race be in store for this Sunday? Read on and find out.

 

jer

Atlanta was exciting? Not the race I watched on tv.

0
0
Mathan

Agreed. It was at best ‘alright’. There was passing, but only by a small handful of drivers.

0
0
JohnQ

Gee, aero dependent kit cars with gelded engines, how can that not produce exciting racing!

0
0
