Race Weekend Central

Tweet N Greet

Kevin Rutherford

DavidRagan: Man DavidGilliland gave me the push we needed to get the W. I cannot express how big of a Win this is for @FrontRowNASCAR. Great day/night

@DavidGilliland: What a day. I’m so happy for FRM! God is great!!! Finally the front row!!!

@keselowski (Brad Keselowski): mad as hell about that finish. We were suppose to line up 10th when the 34 switched lanes entering 3 before green. That lane won. BS

@keselowski: I’m happy as hell a small team won. Doesn’t change the fact that the restart was blatantly wrong.

keselowski: Got all the details from Sunday night figured out and spoke with DavidRagan Working on a fan update. Thanks for your patience. #staytuned

ReganSmith: Wow what a day! Thanks for all the messages. Very happy for and proud of JRMotorsports and TaxSlayer TaxSlayerRacing

mw55 (Michael Waltrip): My first race as a 50 year old. I went all 55MarkMartin on them!

@landoncassill: A wild rain shower appears! Engage Air Titan! It’s super effective

KevinHarvick: And that's what NASCAR is all about!!! What a win for that team and @Davidragan!!

@scottspeed: Top 10 baby!!!!!! Whaaaaaat

BlakeKochRacing: great time spotting today, LeavineFamily95 and @scottspeed did great! P9 was hard earned! Learned a lot for the day I get to race cup here!

JimmieJohnson: Congrats TravisPastrana, I bet @andybell wishes he could cut his mop now.

@RCR31JeffBurton: When cars have to drive through the wreck isn’t it clear that the caution should be thrown

TimGeorgeJr: Wow glad I didn't hit the KentuckyDerby this year! High “Slop” conditions & rain is no fun. It would be the entire time in the #turfClub

@Kenny_Wallace: Does tweeting create Negative and unecessary DRAMA in #NASCAR?

@AndyLally: Nooooooooooo!!! This is horrible! pic.twitter.com/djhaqbx5KS

@JakeSnakeCrum: We will be in Charlotte to race in the NC Education Lottery 200. This will be our first race for 2013. Who will be there?

JamesBuescher: We are having a BABY BOY! We could not be more excited!! Kayla_Hulsey did an awesome job with the reveal party! pic.twitter.com/14qekYJymr

TheKevinConway: It's official...I will be driving for ChangeRacingUSA full time in the Lamborghini Blancpain Super Trofeo Series World Championship

@KurtBusch: A rainy day here in MD. Sitting in carpool to pick up Houston & headed to karate. Can’t believe it’s been 10yrs since that Darlington finish

About the author

Frontstretch.com

Rutherford is the managing editor of Frontstretch, a position he gained in 2015 after serving on the editing staff for two years. At his day job, he's a journalist covering music and rock charts at Billboard. He lives in New York City, but his heart is in Ohio -- you know, like that Hawthorne Heights song.

Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter

A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com
We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.

Share via