Tweet N Greet

DavidRagan: Man DavidGilliland gave me the push we needed to get the W. I cannot express how big of a Win this is for @FrontRowNASCAR. Great day/night
@DavidGilliland: What a day. I’m so happy for FRM! God is great!!! Finally the front row!!!
@keselowski (Brad Keselowski): mad as hell about that finish. We were suppose to line up 10th when the 34 switched lanes entering 3 before green. That lane won. BS
@keselowski: I’m happy as hell a small team won. Doesn’t change the fact that the restart was blatantly wrong.
keselowski: Got all the details from Sunday night figured out and spoke with DavidRagan Working on a fan update. Thanks for your patience. #staytuned
ReganSmith: Wow what a day! Thanks for all the messages. Very happy for and proud of JRMotorsports and
TaxSlayer TaxSlayerRacing
mw55 (Michael Waltrip): My first race as a 50 year old. I went all 55MarkMartin on them!
@landoncassill: A wild rain shower appears! Engage Air Titan! It’s super effective
KevinHarvick: And that's what NASCAR is all about!!! What a win for that team and @Davidragan!!
@scottspeed: Top 10 baby!!!!!! Whaaaaaat
BlakeKochRacing: great time spotting today, LeavineFamily95 and @scottspeed did great! P9 was hard earned! Learned a lot for the day I get to race cup here!
JimmieJohnson: Congrats TravisPastrana, I bet @andybell wishes he could cut his mop now.
@RCR31JeffBurton: When cars have to drive through the wreck isn’t it clear that the caution should be thrown
TimGeorgeJr: Wow glad I didn't hit the KentuckyDerby this year! High “Slop” conditions & rain is no fun. It would be the entire time in the #turfClub
@Kenny_Wallace: Does tweeting create Negative and unecessary DRAMA in #NASCAR?
@AndyLally: Nooooooooooo!!! This is horrible! pic.twitter.com/djhaqbx5KS
@JakeSnakeCrum: We will be in Charlotte to race in the NC Education Lottery 200. This will be our first race for 2013. Who will be there?
JamesBuescher: We are having a BABY BOY! We could not be more excited!! Kayla_Hulsey did an awesome job with the reveal party! pic.twitter.com/14qekYJymr
TheKevinConway: It's official...I will be driving for ChangeRacingUSA full time in the Lamborghini Blancpain Super Trofeo Series World Championship
@KurtBusch: A rainy day here in MD. Sitting in carpool to pick up Houston & headed to karate. Can’t believe it’s been 10yrs since that Darlington finish
